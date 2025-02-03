Marketplace.
image 1 of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Nexus Booster Pack

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Nexus Booster Pack

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.49

£8.49/each

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duelist Nexus Booster Pack
Booster Pack of 9 cards100 cards to collectDuelist Nexus also includes a brand-new World Premiere theme and introduces Quarter Century Secret Rares to core boosters for the first time!
Sold by HOWLEYS LIMITED

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here