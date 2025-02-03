Marketplace.
Games Workshop Warhammer 40,000 Datacards: Blood Angels

Designed to make it easier to keep track of Tactical Objectives, psychic powers and Stratagems in games of Warhammer 40,000, this set of 72 cards - each featuring artwork on the reverse - is an indispensable tool in the arsenal of any Blood Angels gamer. Included:- 7 psychic power cards - 6 from the Interromancy discipline found in Codex: Blood Angels, along with Smite;- 28 Stratagems available to any Battle-forged Blood Angels army as found in Codex: Blood Angels, along with 3 Stratagems - Command Re-roll, Counter-Offensive and Insane Bravery - from the Warhammer 40,000 rules, available to any army;- 36 Tactical Objectives, including the 6 specific Objectives from Codex: Blood Angels.
