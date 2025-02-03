Marketplace.
Mistercraft 1:72 Focke-Wulf Fw-190 A-5 Channel Coast

Mistercraft 1:72 Focke-Wulf Fw-190 A-5 Channel Coast
The MisterCraft range of plastic model kits offers the modeller a wide range of military and civilian aircraft and marine vessels, past and present. Many of the subjects are unique and offer the modeller the chance to add something a little more unusal to his collection. Each model is supplied with an easy to follow, full colour instruction book with painting guide and decals for multiple versions.
Length: 125mm
Wing Span: 145mm
Parts: 28pcs
Decals for 4 different schemes
Skill level 2
Suitable for ages 10 years +

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.
