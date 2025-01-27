Philips S8697/35 Series 8000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

The Philips Series 8000 delivers a smooth skin feel, while cutting each hair close - even on 5-day beards. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses, adapts and guides on the correct motion, for better skin protection.

72 high-performance, self-sharpening, steel precision blades provide an efficient clean shave with 150,000 cutting actions per minute for a clean, comfortable finish.