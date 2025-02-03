Marketplace.
Bellissima Creativity Infrared Straightener

£99.99

Sold and sent by Mashco

Unlock greater defined waves or perfectly straight hair with the Bellissima Italia Creativity Infrared Hair Straighteners. Using the 4-plate system, infrared technology can penetrate the hair with heat when required, minimising the amount of heat on your hair. The first two plates assist in shaping your hair perfectly and the second set sets your style from top to bottom, ensuring the best results possible.
Infrared TechnologyCeramic and Keratin Technology4 Active Plate Technology
Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)

