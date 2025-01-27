Philips S9986/55 Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

Philips Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Series 9000 S9986/55 senses, guides and adapts to your face for incredible skin comfort even on 5-day beards. Advanced precision for a closer shave*

The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides, and adapts to your unique face.