Philips Sonicare HX6018/07 ProResults Brush Heads 8 Pack White

Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. Removes up to 2x more than a manual toothbrush. Features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas. Fits any Philips Sonicare click on toothbrush, simply click off for easy replacement. Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean. At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months. All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, our brush heads are put through their paces to ensure you get exceptional performance and durability each time you brush.

Fits any Philips Sonicare toothbrush Naturally fit the shape of your teeth Replace your brush head every 3 months

Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)