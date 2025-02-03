Philips S7886/35 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Series 7000

The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 250 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave, to maintain consistent power, no matter the density of your beard.

Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app, via Bluetooth. Shave by shave, track the progress of your personal shaving technique and master a shave that’s close as well as kind to your skin.

Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

The intuitive full LED display shows relevant information, including battery, cleaning, replacement head, motion control and travel lock indication.

Clean the shaver with ease. At the touch of a button, flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.