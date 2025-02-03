Philips NT5650/16 Series 5000 Cordless Nose Trimmer

The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

• Fast and efficient: our precision trim technology includes a fast moving dual-sided cutter with 16 cutting slots. Double the cutting slots vs the predecessor

• Easy and safe: our protective guard system means no pulling and tugging, providing 100% comfort

• Multiple uses: detail trimmer attachment helps you trim and shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or moustache) with high control. In addition to your sideburns, nose, ear, eyebrow hair

• Cordless: use anywhere you like, and batteries are included.

• Easy to clean: simply run this 100% waterproof trimmer under the tap

• Built to last: and covered by the 2-year Philips guarantee