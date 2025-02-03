Philips BT9810/13 Series 9000 Prestige Beard Trimmer

The Philips BT9000 Prestige delivers unmatched precision thanks to the built-in metal comb, giving consistent trimming results no matter how much pressure is applied.

It has "BeardAdapt Sensor" Constant cutting performance regardless of hair density and length, checking 125 times per second

Anti-friction skin follower guides the trimmer smoothly for intuitive handling