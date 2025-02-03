Philips QP4631/65 OneBlade with Connectivity

Philips OneBlade 360 is a revolutionary electric hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. The free Philips Daily Care app is your ticket to styling and performance. Try on facial hair styles using augmented reality and get step-by-step guidance that includes a handy live beard-line previewer. Know when to switch up a blade or charge up the battery. Also, you will get personalised recommendations based on your actual grooming routine.

Fully waterproof USB-A charging Stainless-steel blades which last up to 4 months

Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)