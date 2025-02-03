Marketplace.
image 1 of Philips QP4631/65 OneBlade with Connectivity

Philips QP4631/65 OneBlade with Connectivity

No ratings yet

Write a review

£69.99

£69.99/each

Sold and sent by Mashco

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Philips QP4631/65 OneBlade with Connectivity
Philips OneBlade 360 is a revolutionary electric hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair.The free Philips Daily Care app is your ticket to styling and performance. Try on facial hair styles using augmented reality and get step-by-step guidance that includes a handy live beard-line previewer. Know when to switch up a blade or charge up the battery. Also, you will get personalised recommendations based on your actual grooming routine.
Fully waterproofUSB-A chargingStainless-steel blades which last up to 4 months
Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here