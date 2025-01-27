Philips Sonicare G3 HX9054/33 Premium Gum Care Brush Heads 4pk Black

Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2x more surface contact* for superior plaque removal at the gum line, along with 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks. Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however you brush, you get an exceptional clean you can see and feel. You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Gum Care adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 2x more surface contact than a regular brush head (Optimal White) for deeper cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas.

Extra-soft edge bristles Fits any Philips Sonicare toothbrush Automatically selects optimal mode

Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)