Philips Sonicare HX6800/44 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Black

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 uses our unique sonic technology which drives fluid deep between teeth along with our specially designed brush heads to gently but effectively remove plaque in-between teeth and along the gum line. Simply brush with our Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 for 2 minutes twice a day for increased plaque removal for healthier teeth and gums in just 2 short weeks. The in-built pressure sensor alerts you when you are brushing too hard to ensure that you do not damage your teeth and gums. Dental Professionals recommend to replace your brush head every 3 months, however we understand it can be hard to remember when you switch brush heads and is your current brush head still okay to use? The brush head replacement reminder technology measures your usage and brushing pressure and alerts you to replace your brush head when it’s no longer performing optimally to ensure you are consistently getting the best cleaning results. 1 Mode: Clean. 2 Intensities; Low and High. Box contains: 1 handle, 1 W2 Optimal White brush head, 1 Charger

Built-in pressure sensor Smart brush head replacement reminder 1 cleaning mode with 2 intensities

Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)