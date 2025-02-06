Marketplace.
image 1 of Philips Sonicare HX6800/44 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Black

Philips Sonicare HX6800/44 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£64.99

£64.99/each

Sold and sent by Mashco

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Philips Sonicare HX6800/44 ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush Black
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 uses our unique sonic technology which drives fluid deep between teeth along with our specially designed brush heads to gently but effectively remove plaque in-between teeth and along the gum line. Simply brush with our Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 for 2 minutes twice a day for increased plaque removal for healthier teeth and gums in just 2 short weeks.The in-built pressure sensor alerts you when you are brushing too hard to ensure that you do not damage your teeth and gums. Dental Professionals recommend to replace your brush head every 3 months, however we understand it can be hard to remember when you switch brush heads and is your current brush head still okay to use? The brush head replacement reminder technology measures your usage and brushing pressure and alerts you to replace your brush head when it’s no longer performing optimally to ensure you are consistently getting the best cleaning results.1 Mode: Clean. 2 Intensities; Low and High.Box contains: 1 handle, 1 W2 Optimal White brush head, 1 Charger
Built-in pressure sensorSmart brush head replacement reminder1 cleaning mode with 2 intensities
Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here