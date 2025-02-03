Panasonic ER-GB37 Wet and Dry Beard Trimmer

The ER-GB37 wet and dry beard trimmer allows you to get the stubble style you love. With 20 cutting length settings (0.5-10mm), it guarantees you total beard control when grooming. The comb attachment helps to lift flattened beard hairs for smooth, effortless trimming. The ultra precise stainless steel blades allow fast cutting, even through the thickest hairs.

Precision cutting with 45 degree edge 20 cutting settings (0.5-10mm) Wet and Dry use

