Philips Sonicare HX9611/21 ExpertClean Electric Toothbrush White

Keeping up good brushing habits is tough. ExpertClean will guide you between dentist checkups. Know when to adjust your pressure with built-in smart sensors and use the App’s Progress Report to help you stick to your brushing routine. Know you're getting the deepest possible clean with The C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head. The soft, flexible bristles are designed to curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and up to 10x more plaque removal from hard-to reach spots. This electric toothbrush comes with Clean, Gum Health and Deep Clean+ modes to take care of your brushing needs. Clean mode is for exceptional everyday cleaning, Gum Health provides a gentle yet effective clean for gums and Deep Clean+ gives you an invigorating deep clean. Three intensities allow you to choose between a higher setting to boost your clean and a lower one for more-sensitive mouths. All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep gives you a heads up when it's time to replace it.Box contains: 1 ExpertClean Hande, 1 C3 Premium Plaque Defence brush head, 1 G3 Premium Gum Care brush head, a charging travel case and charger
3 cleaning modes with 3 intensitiesBrushSync brush head replacement reminder2 min SmartTimer
