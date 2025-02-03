Marketplace.
image 1 of Philips Sonicare W2 HX6068/13 Optimal White Brush Heads 8 pack Black

Philips Sonicare W2 HX6068/13 Optimal White Brush Heads 8 pack Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£49.99

£49.99/each

Sold and sent by Mashco

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Philips Sonicare W2 HX6068/13 Optimal White Brush Heads 8 pack Black
The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. Whiter teeth in just 1 week vs a manual toothbrush. Stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. Fits any Philips Sonicare click on toothbrush, simply click off for easy replacement. Ensuring compatibility with BrushSync features when used with a BrushSync enabled Sonicare toothrush. When used with a compatible BrushSync enabled Sonicare toothbrush our smart brush head replacement reminders will alert you when the brush head needs replacing for effective cleaning, every time. All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, our brush heads are put through their paces to ensure you get exceptional performance and durability each time you brush.
Stain-removal pad removes surface stainsFits any Philips Sonicare toothbrushAutomatically selects optimal mode
Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)

View all Dental Hygiene

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here