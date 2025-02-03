Philips Sonicare W2 HX6068/13 Optimal White Brush Heads 8 pack Black

The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. Whiter teeth in just 1 week vs a manual toothbrush. Stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. Fits any Philips Sonicare click on toothbrush, simply click off for easy replacement. Ensuring compatibility with BrushSync features when used with a BrushSync enabled Sonicare toothrush. When used with a compatible BrushSync enabled Sonicare toothbrush our smart brush head replacement reminders will alert you when the brush head needs replacing for effective cleaning, every time. All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, our brush heads are put through their paces to ensure you get exceptional performance and durability each time you brush.

