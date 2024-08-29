Marketplace.
image 1 of Beurer FM90 Shiatsu Foot Massager
image 1 of Beurer FM90 Shiatsu Foot Massagerimage 2 of Beurer FM90 Shiatsu Foot Massager

Beurer FM90 Shiatsu Foot Massager

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Mashco Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£179.99

£179.99/each

Beurer FM90 Shiatsu Foot Massager
Your feet work hard all day. Treat them to a well-deserved massage in the evenings – with the foot massager from Beurer.
Suitable for up to shoe size 46Heat functionPowerful and soothing Shiatsu

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here