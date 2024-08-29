Marketplace.
image 1 of Beurer MG55 Tapping Massager
image 1 of Beurer MG55 Tapping Massagerimage 2 of Beurer MG55 Tapping Massager

Beurer MG55 Tapping Massager

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Mashco Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£54.99

£54.99/each

Beurer MG55 Tapping Massager
With the penetrating and relaxing tapping massage you can relax and loosen your muscles.
Adjustable intensityOptional heat functionErgonomic

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here