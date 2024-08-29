Marketplace.
image 1 of Beurer EM49 Digital Tens/ EMS Machine
image 1 of Beurer EM49 Digital Tens/ EMS Machineimage 2 of Beurer EM49 Digital Tens/ EMS Machine

Beurer EM49 Digital Tens/ EMS Machine

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Mashco Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£64.99

£64.99/each

Beurer EM49 Digital Tens/ EMS Machine
The EMS/TENS has 64 pre-programmed applications. It also has 6 customisable programs that allow you to adjust the frequency, pulse width and on/off time.
2 adjustable channelsIncludes 4 self-adhesive electrodesOn-screen electrode positioning guide

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here