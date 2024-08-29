Babyliss 5573U Hydro Fusion 2100 Watt Hairdryer

BaByliss Hydro-Fusion 2100W Hair Dryer delivers fast drying and superior smoothness with radiant shine. The Advanced Plasma Technology uses a moisture balancing dual ionic system that combines both positive and negative ions to hydrate the hair and control frizz as you dry. Lightweight with a powerful airflow, it comes with a large plasma flow diffuser for enhancing and defining natural curls and texture, and a concentrator nozzle for straight styles. Part of our Hydro-Fusion Collection.