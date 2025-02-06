Marketplace.
image 1 of Beurer HR7000 Foil Shaver

Beurer HR7000 Foil Shaver

No ratings yet

Write a review

£35.99

£35.99/each

Sold and sent by Mashco

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Beurer HR7000 Foil Shaver
The foil shaver fits optimally against the contours of the face and allows for a thorough shave. The extendable detail trimmer allows for daily shaving and precision beard styling to be combined. The high-quality device has everything you need for comfortable beard shaving.
Powerful Lithium BatteryHigh-Quality Triple-Blade Shaving SystemRemovable Shaver Head Unit For Hygienic Cleaning Under Running Water
Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here