Remington XR1500 Ultimate Series RX5 Head Shaver

Bald is back with Remington's Ultimate Series RX5 Head Shaver. Enjoy close cutting performance every time for an easy, skin-close head shave. Shaving closer than a standard trimmer, the RX5 Head Shaver offers 5 cutting heads and the ability to achieve a close cut at 0.2mm. Meaning, you can get quick results with 60% more coverage (vs. Standard Remington rotary shavers) to be able to shave your head in less than 2 minutes (On 2 days growth (1mm)).Get fast results with optimum ease with the RX5's flexing neck and blades which adapt to the contours of your head so you can effortlessly glide over your skin for total ease and comfort.

