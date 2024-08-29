Marketplace.
BaByliss 7898DU Men Super Stubble XTP

BaByliss 7898DU Men Super Stubble XTP

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Mashco Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£110.00

£110.00/each

BaByliss 7898DU Men Super Stubble XTP
From precise short stubble to a well-groomed beard, speed up your grooming routine with the BaByliss Super Stubble XTP Beard Trimmer. Lithium-ion technology delivers up to 70 minutes of consistent cordless use, while the skin-friendly comb and blades produce perfect results, day in day out.
Skin FriendlyAdvanced Comb Guide For Extra PrecisionAn Extra-Powerful Charging System For A Faster 80 Minute Full Charge

View all Grooming

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here