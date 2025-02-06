BaByliss 7200U Men Super-X Metal Series 15-in-1 Trimmer

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The BaByliss Super-X Metal Series Multi Trimmer is perfect for all-over grooming. A professional grade 15 in 1 multi trimmer with a robust metal handle and outstanding build quality, engineered for superior hair trimming, easy body grooming and every day maintenance of beard and stubble. Plus, a nose, ear and eyebrow attachment. Exceptional lithium-ion technology delivers 5 hours of consistent cordless use.

The BaByliss Super-X Metal Series Multi Trimmer is perfect for all-over grooming. A professional grade 15 in 1 multi trimmer with a robust metal handle and outstanding build quality, engineered for superior hair trimming, easy body grooming and every day maintenance of beard and stubble. Plus, a nose, ear and eyebrow attachment. Exceptional lithium-ion technology delivers 5 hours of consistent cordless use. Part of the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.