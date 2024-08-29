image 1 of Beurer BF400 SignatureLine Diagnostic Scale
image 1 of Beurer BF400 SignatureLine Diagnostic Scaleimage 2 of Beurer BF400 SignatureLine Diagnostic Scale

Beurer BF400 SignatureLine Diagnostic Scale

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Mashco Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Beurer BF400 SignatureLine Diagnostic Scale
With the BF 400 diagnostic bathroom scale, you can keep track of your values at all times! The diagnostic bathroom scale in the modern SignatureLine design not only calculates all important measured values, but also interprets them for you
Weight, body fat, body water, muscle percentage, bone mass; AMR/BMR calorie displayUser memory spaces: 10Automatic switch-off, overload indicator

View all Lifestyle & Wellbeing

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here