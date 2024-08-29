Beurer BF400 SignatureLine Diagnostic Scale

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

With the BF 400 diagnostic bathroom scale, you can keep track of your values at all times! The diagnostic bathroom scale in the modern SignatureLine design not only calculates all important measured values, but also interprets them for you

With the BF 400 diagnostic bathroom scale, you can keep track of your values at all times! The diagnostic bathroom scale in the modern SignatureLine design not only calculates all important measured values, but also interprets them for you

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.