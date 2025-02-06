Babyliss 8760U True Smooth All in One Beauty Pen

Ideal for day-to-day maintenance or last-minute hair removal emergencies, the BaByliss Truesmooth comes with 3 interchangeable heads. The rotary shaver will gently and effectively remove hair from lips, chin, cheeks and the more delicate regions, leaving a silky smooth finish. There's also a handy eyebrow trimmer and another precision trimmer for touch-ups, shaping and styling. Suitable for wet or dry use, this battery operated Beauty Pen is a convenient addition to your beauty routine. A storage pouch and 1x AA battery are supplied.

