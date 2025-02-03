Marketplace.
image 1 of BaByliss 2357U Titanium Brilliance Curling Tong

BaByliss 2357U Titanium Brilliance Curling Tong

No ratings yet

Write a review

£48.00

£48.00/each

Sold and sent by Mashco

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

BaByliss 2357U Titanium Brilliance Curling Tong
Create beautiful salon-soft curls with the BaByliss Titanium Brilliance Curling Tong. Its highly polished 32mm true titanium barrel and Advanced Ceramics™ give you professional performance and styles that last. With ultra-fast heat transfer for quick, effortless styling, and an extra-long barrel to make curling longer hair easier.
6 digital heat settings 160°C - 210°CHigh heat up to 210°CLarge 32mm true titanium barrel
Sold by Mashco (Mashco Limited)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here