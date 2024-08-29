Philips HC9450/13 Series 9000 Cordless Hair Clipper

Hair Digital Touch Total Control Hair Clipper Series 9000

The Philips hair clipper gives you total precision and control of your haircut. With digital swipe, motorised combs, memory function and a high cutting performance, it consistently gives you the expected results.

The motor powered length setting system easily selects and locks in the preferred length. The motor powers the comb and allows selecting between lengths with a precision of up to 0.1 mm. This technology gives you the security of clipping all the time at the desired length and achieving consistent results time after time.