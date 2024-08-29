Lcd Vibration Massage Gun With 8 Attachments

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Highlights: Reduced recovery time Increased blood flow Clears lactic acid Releases muscle knots Breaks down scar tissue Increased range of motion Features: 6 gear speed regulation Ergonomic grip minimizes external force Vibration principle with hammering style for strong muscle massage 24V brushless motor technology for a stable and comfortable experience Independent power management system for intelligent charging and discharging, extending battery life High-frequency vibration for fatigue dissipation, deep muscle massage, and pain relief Customized ergonomic massage heads for a comfortable experience while minimizing bone and collateral damage 8 massage heads to choose from, catering to different massage locations for a comprehensive experience Ideal for targeting areas of soreness and reducing recovery time, essential for athletes Adjustable frequencies for various purposes: warming up, soreness relief, muscle activation, tightness relief; higher speeds for larger muscle groups

