Lcd Vibration Massage Gun With 8 Attachments

Lcd Vibration Massage Gun With 8 Attachments

Highlights:Reduced recovery timeIncreased blood flowClears lactic acidReleases muscle knotsBreaks down scar tissueIncreased range of motionFeatures:6 gear speed regulationErgonomic grip minimizes external forceVibration principle with hammering style for strong muscle massage24V brushless motor technology for a stable and comfortable experienceIndependent power management system for intelligent charging and discharging, extending battery lifeHigh-frequency vibration for fatigue dissipation, deep muscle massage, and pain reliefCustomized ergonomic massage heads for a comfortable experience while minimizing bone and collateral damage8 massage heads to choose from, catering to different massage locations for a comprehensive experienceIdeal for targeting areas of soreness and reducing recovery time, essential for athletesAdjustable frequencies for various purposes: warming up, soreness relief, muscle activation, tightness relief; higher speeds for larger muscle groups

