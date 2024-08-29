Marketplace.
Fayton 2 Seater Kayak

Fayton 2 Seater Kayak

Quality Material: Made from durable pre-tested vinyl for enhanced safety and reliability on water.2 Inflated Seats: Equipped with two removable, inflated seats for added comfort during summer outings.Pair of Oars: Includes a pair of 2.18m double-sided aluminum oars, offering greater durability and control.Quality Design: Features an integrated drain valve and a form-fitted construction to keep water out of the cockpit.Removable Fin: Comes with a removable fin for improved directional stability and increased speed.Capacity: Accommodates 2 people with a maximum weight limit of 160kg.

