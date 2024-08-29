Valencia 1 Light Outdoor Pedestal Lantern Black IP54, E27

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Valencia 1 Light Outdoor Pedestal Lantern Black IP54, E27SpecificationFinish: BlackIP Rating: IP54Height (cm): 56Width (cm): 25No. of Lights: 1Lamp Type: E27Wattage (max): 100DescriptionThis outdoor pedestal lantern is a sophisticated style of a traditional black lantern. A narrow pointed final compliments its precise angles, and the bulb is housed within lightly tinted polycarbonate lenses. Wall Lantern, Wall Lantern, Pillar Lantern, Twin Lamp Post, Chain Lantern, Flush Lantern, Chain Lantern, Flush Lantern, and Triple Lamp Post.

