Marketplace.
image 1 of Aluminum Speaker Stands Transparent Safety Glass 2pcs
image 1 of Aluminum Speaker Stands Transparent Safety Glass 2pcsimage 2 of Aluminum Speaker Stands Transparent Safety Glass 2pcsimage 3 of Aluminum Speaker Stands Transparent Safety Glass 2pcsimage 4 of Aluminum Speaker Stands Transparent Safety Glass 2pcsimage 5 of Aluminum Speaker Stands Transparent Safety Glass 2pcs

Aluminum Speaker Stands Transparent Safety Glass 2pcs

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£65.99

£65.99/each

Aluminum Speaker Stands Transparent Safety Glass 2pcs
This pair of Speaker Stands has been made to compliment monitor speakers. The top and base plates of the stand are made of safety glass. There are three aluminum pillarson each Stand, which will provide sturdy support to the speakers. The modern elegant design blends well with any contemporary home environment. The four round spikes under the base plate help to reduce vibration and prevent your carpet or wood floor from being flattened or damaged by the base plate. They also make lifting of the stand easier. Delivery includes two speaker stands. Important information - Total size: 36.8 x 26.6 x 46.6 cm (L x W x H) . Top plate size: 34.4 x 19.6 cm (L x W) . Aluminum pillar + transparent glass . Max. speaker weight: 45 kg

View all Audio, Speakers & Headphones

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here