Airmaster Dehumidifier 12 litre

The Airmaster Dehumidifier comes with a compact and modern design. Helps to remove excess moisture in the air, preventing mould, damp and condesation. It offers quiet operation with R290 Refrigerant and auto frost protection function. This floor standing dehumidifier is fitted with omni-directional wheels for easy movement. Specifications: Input Voltage: 220-240V (50Hz).Power Consumption: 380W.Air Volume Velocity (cbm): 114.Humidity Removal Capacity: 0.5 (L/h).Noise Level: 40(dB).Cable Length: 1.6m.

