Marketplace.
FaithfullPowerPlus Industrial Dehumidifier 30 litre

FaithfullPowerPlus Industrial Dehumidifier 30 litre

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£559.99

£559.99/each

FaithfullPowerPlus Industrial Dehumidifier 30 litre
The Faithfull Industrial Dehumidifier removes excess moisture from humid air to limit mould, mildew and condensation. This powerful unit can extract up to 30 litres of water per day to create a healthier environment. Easy to operate touch pad with an LCD screen which displays temperature and humidity and indicates when the tank is full. A 24 hour timer function allows automatic start and stop times to be set. An automatic defrost function will activate if the room temperature drops too low. The unit will automatically shut off when the 7 litre tank is full. An optional continuous drainage function can direct water to a drain or suitable receptacle with the 1m pipe provided. It has a durable metal housing and heavy-duty wheels for easy manoeuvrability. Specifications: Power: AC 220-240V/50Hz.Humidity Extraction: 30L/D (27C RH60%).Water Tank Capacity: 7.0 litre.Air Volume: 300 m3/h.Working Space: 50-100m³.Max. Suction Pressure: 1.0Mpa.Max. Discharge Pressure: 2.5Mpa.Working Temperature: 5-35.Refrigerant: R920.Sound Level: 56dB.Product Size: 440 x 336 x 850mm.

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here