UniBond Aero 360 Moisture Absorber Waterfall Freshness Refill (Pack 2)

Irritant

PRECAUTION FOR USE

Do not allow the AERO 360º refill tab or salty solution to come into contact with sensitive surfaces such as gold, chromium, leather, fabric, carpets and other floor coverings. In case of contact, immediately wash with warm water. Please keep package for future reference.

UFI: VYKG-VODF-N006-GOTS

Warning

Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear eye protection/face protection. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.