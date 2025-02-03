Scan Paper Towel Wiping Roll 2-Ply 176mm x 150m (Pack 6)

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Scan Paper Towel Wiping Roll is made from 100% recycled strong and absorbent, 2-ply paper. It is ideal for all essential cleaning and wiping tasks. The paper roll benefits from quick-tear perforations and has a removable core for centre feed. Manufactured according to CHSA Soft Tissue Standard. Specification: Roll Length: 150mSheet Width: 176mmSheets Per Roll: 405Core Size: 60mm Supplied as a pack of 6.

The Scan Paper Towel Wiping Roll is made from 100% recycled strong and absorbent, 2-ply paper. It is ideal for all essential cleaning and wiping tasks. The paper roll benefits from quick-tear perforations and has a removable core for centre feed. Manufactured according to CHSA Soft Tissue Standard. Specification: Roll Length: 150mSheet Width: 176mmSheets Per Roll: 405Core Size: 60mm Supplied as a pack of 6.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.