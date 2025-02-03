Marketplace.
Marigold Scrub Away Heavy-Duty Scourer x 1

Marigold Scrub Away Heavy-Duty Scourer x 1

No ratings yet

Write a review

£4.49

£4.49/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Marigold Scrub Away Heavy-Duty Scourer x 1
Marigold Scrub Away is a heavy-duty, extra-strong stainless steel flat scouring pad, which makes light work of cleaning tough burnt on food. This durable, long-lasting scourer lasts 5x as long as a traditional spiral scourer and is easy to rinse clean. Pack of 1 Heavy-Duty Scourer
Since we made the first rubber gloves in 1947, we've been providing the performance and quality you need to tackle the toughest cleaning jobs. Marigold transforms the dullest chore into one with a sense of purpose, pride and deep satisfaction. We call it the Marigold cleaning glow.
Green Dot
Easy rinse surfaceLasts as long as 5 spirals

Preparation and Usage

Not for use on delicate surfaces. Before use, test on an inconspicuous area.
Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here