TREND T32 Micro Filter Bags (Pack 5)

Trend T32 Micro Filter Bag has multiple inner layers that collect coarse dust and dirt particles whilst protecting the outer layer from clogging. The bag material has a greater air-permeable structure when compared to paper filter bags, providing increased suction. For dry use only. Supplied as a pack of 5.

