Marketplace.
Nilfisk Alto (Kew) Aero 26-21 PC Replacement Fleece Bags (Pack 5)

Nilfisk Alto (Kew) Aero 26-21 PC Replacement Fleece Bags (Pack 5)

No ratings yet

Write a review

£20.99

£20.99/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Nilfisk Alto (Kew) Aero 26-21 PC Replacement Fleece Bags (Pack 5)
These Replacement Fleece Bags have been developed to perfectly fit Nilfisk Aero 20-01, Aero 20-01 Inox, Aero 20-21 Inox, Aero 20-11, Aero 20-21, Aero 25-11, Aero 25-21 range of vacuum cleaners. The bags are fitted with a polypropylene closure for an improved fit to the dust inlet pipe. They are unaffected by humidity, moisture or liquids. Keep floors clean at all times with these bags. The durable fleece material captures the dust and dirt, firmly holding it there. Supplied as a pack of 5.
Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Vacuum Cleaners & Floorcare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here