Scan Heavy-duty Trade Wipes (Tub 100)

These Scan Heavy-duty Trade Wipes are suitable for cleaning surfaces, hands, tools and machinery. Wipes are antibacterial to BS EN 1276 with added natural Aloe Vera oils to help keep skin moisturised. With an advanced chemical formula and textured finish these industrial wipes make light work of removing silicones, paints, sealants, adhesive, oils, greases and many more materials found in day-to-day trade use. Each recyclable tub contains 100 x XL (20cm x 30cm) Scan Trade Wipes.

