English Bridle 3 Light Medium Outdoor Bollard Light Black IP44, E14 Specification Finish: Black IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 118 Width (cm): 21.6 No. of Lights: 3 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 5.5 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This bollard reflects the English countryside charm combined with the grace of a stately manor. Clear seeded glass combines a clean look with old-world charm. Finished in Black. Also available in this range; Large Wall Lantern, Large Pedestal, Large Lamp Post, Large Chain Lantern, X Large Wall Lantern, Small Wall Lantern, Medium Wall Lantern, Medium Pedestal, and Medium Chain Lantern.

