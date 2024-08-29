If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Baton Rouge 3 Light Outdoor Bollard Light Walnut IP44, E14 Specification Finish: Walnut IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 131.7 Width (cm): 24.1 No. of Lights: 3 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 9 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description Every home can use a little extra curb appeal- thats where this ornate pillar lantern comes in. Gold lustre tinted glass and a warm Walnut finish enhances the intricate detailing beautifully. With curvaceous form and a perfect silhouette this fitting will look as dazzling in the daytime as it will alight at night. Also available in this range; Small Wall Lantern, Pedestal Lantern, Lamp Post, Medium Wall Lantern, Large Wall Lantern, and Duo-Mount Chain Lantern.

