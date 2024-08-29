If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Sheldon 1 Light Outdoor Ceiling Chain Lantern Antique Nickel IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Antique Nickel IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 25.5 Diameter (cm): 29.5 Min Drop (cm): 33 Max Drop (cm): 95 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Bulb: Candle Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 2.1 Class: 1 (Earthed) Description A handmade solid brass outdoor ceiling pendant with an antique Nickel finish. The handwax finish will naturally age into a rich patina and can be chosen with or without the vintage glass guard cage. A simple classic styled outdoor light which will give that extra touch to your exterior decor.

