If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

English Bridle 3 Light Medium Outdoor Ceiling Chain Lantern British Bronze, E14 Specification Finish: British Bronze IP Rating: IP23 Height (cm): 47 Width (cm): 21.6 Min Drop (cm): 58 Max Drop (cm): 210.5 No. of Lights: 3 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 4.4 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This chain lantern reflects the English countryside charm combined with the grace of a stately manor. Clear seeded glass combines a clean look with old-world charm. Finished in British Bronze. Also available in this range; Large Wall Lantern, Large Pedestal, Large Lamp Post, Large Chain Lantern, X Large Wall Lantern, Small Wall Lantern, Medium Wall Lantern, Medium Pedestal, and Medium Bollard.

English Bridle 3 Light Medium Outdoor Ceiling Chain Lantern British Bronze, E14 Specification Finish: British Bronze IP Rating: IP23 Height (cm): 47 Width (cm): 21.6 Min Drop (cm): 58 Max Drop (cm): 210.5 No. of Lights: 3 Lamp Type: E14 Wattage (max): 60 Weight (kg): 4.4 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description This chain lantern reflects the English countryside charm combined with the grace of a stately manor. Clear seeded glass combines a clean look with old-world charm. Finished in British Bronze. Also available in this range; Large Wall Lantern, Large Pedestal, Large Lamp Post, Large Chain Lantern, X Large Wall Lantern, Small Wall Lantern, Medium Wall Lantern, Medium Pedestal, and Medium Bollard.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.