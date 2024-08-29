If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Somerton 1 Light Outdoor Ceiling Chain Lantern Verdigris IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Verdigris IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 25.5 Width (cm): 24 Min Drop (cm): 33 Max Drop (cm): 95 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 100 Weight (kg): 1.9 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description A classic handmade solid brass ceiling pendant with a Verdigris finish, influenced by simple barn lamps of the early 1900's. The beeswax finish will allow the colour of the fittings to naturally patina further into a rich aged colour giving a true period look and is available with or without a vintage glass guard cage. Also available as a wall lantern.

