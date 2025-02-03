Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Baltimore 1 Light Large Outdoor Pedestal Lantern Weathered Bronze IP44, E27 Specification Finish: Weathered Bronze Diffuser Material: Textured Glass IP Rating: IP44 Height (cm): 68 Width (cm): 30 No. of Lights: 1 Lamp Type: E27 Wattage (max): 150 Weight (kg): 4.8 Class: 1 (Earthed) Bulb Included: No Description A period style large outdoor pedestal lantern with fine leaf finial details. Made with amber tinted blown glass and hand finished weathered bronze patina. A classic, traditional style light which will enhance your exterior decor and give a warm welcome to late night visitors as well as deterring unwanted intruders.

