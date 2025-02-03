Marketplace.
Kichler Chance Harbor Outdoor 1 Light Pedestal Lantern Weathered Zinc IP44

Kichler Chance Harbor Outdoor 1 Light Pedestal Lantern Weathered Zinc IP44 Specification Finish: Weathered Zinc Material: Aluminium Height: 55.40 Diameter: 22.10 Lamp Type: E27 Number of Lights: 1 IP Rating: IP44 Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs Required Bulb Included: Yes Wattage (max): 60W Weight (kg): 3.04 Description The Chance Harbor collection displays time-tested style, inspired by historic homes. Clear, ribbed glass and a Weathered Zinc finish give this collection a look that's full of character and charm. It's a reflection of the past that's ready to welcome guests to your door.
