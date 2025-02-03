Marketplace.
image 1 of Kichler Morris Outdoor 1 Light Pedestal Lantern Copper IP44

Kichler Morris Outdoor 1 Light Pedestal Lantern Copper IP44

No ratings yet

Write a review

£284.95

£284.95/each

Sold and sent by Netlighting

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Kichler Morris Outdoor 1 Light Pedestal Lantern Copper IP44
Kichler Morris Outdoor 1 Light Pedestal Lantern Copper IP44 Specification Finish: Distressed Copper Material: Aluminium Height: 41.90 Width: 30.50cm Depth: 30.50cm Lamp Type: E27 Number of Lights: 1 IP Rating: IP44 Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs Required Bulb Included: Yes Wattage (max): 60W Weight (kg): 4.84 Description The incomparable trailing design of this pedestal fixture from the Morris collection reflects Southwest Mission style. Distressed copper finish along with the inside etched, iridescent -seedy glass will be admired time and again.
Sold by Netlighting (Netlighting Ltd)

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here