Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Kichler Morris Outdoor 1 Light Pedestal Lantern Copper IP44 Specification Finish: Distressed Copper Material: Aluminium Height: 41.90 Width: 30.50cm Depth: 30.50cm Lamp Type: E27 Number of Lights: 1 IP Rating: IP44 Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs Required Bulb Included: Yes Wattage (max): 60W Weight (kg): 4.84 Description The incomparable trailing design of this pedestal fixture from the Morris collection reflects Southwest Mission style. Distressed copper finish along with the inside etched, iridescent -seedy glass will be admired time and again.

Kichler Morris Outdoor 1 Light Pedestal Lantern Copper IP44 Specification Finish: Distressed Copper Material: Aluminium Height: 41.90 Width: 30.50cm Depth: 30.50cm Lamp Type: E27 Number of Lights: 1 IP Rating: IP44 Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs Required Bulb Included: Yes Wattage (max): 60W Weight (kg): 4.84 Description The incomparable trailing design of this pedestal fixture from the Morris collection reflects Southwest Mission style. Distressed copper finish along with the inside etched, iridescent -seedy glass will be admired time and again.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.