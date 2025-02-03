Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Helsingor 1 Light PIR Pedestal Lantern Black IP44 Finish: Black Material: Stainless Steel, Clear Glass IP Rating: IP44 Height: 30.5cm Width: 21.8cm Lamp Type: E27 No. of Lamps: 1 Bulb Included: No Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs Required Weight: 1.58kg Wattage (max): 60W

Helsingor 1 Light PIR Pedestal Lantern Black IP44 Finish: Black Material: Stainless Steel, Clear Glass IP Rating: IP44 Height: 30.5cm Width: 21.8cm Lamp Type: E27 No. of Lamps: 1 Bulb Included: No Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs Required Weight: 1.58kg Wattage (max): 60W

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.