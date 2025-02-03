Marketplace.
Helsingor Bollard Lantern with PIR Black IP44

Helsingor Bollard Lantern with PIR Black IP44
Helsingor Bollard Lantern with PIR Black IP44 Finish: Black Material: Stainless Steel, Clear Glass IP Rating: IP44 Height: 100cm Width: 21.8cm Lamp Type: E27 No. of Lamps: 1 Bulb Included: No Dimmable: Yes - Dimmable Bulbs Required Weight: 2.98kg Wattage (max): 60W
